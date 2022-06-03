Watch now: Warm and dry today and Saturday, but rain chances return Saturday night

No rain to worry about through Saturday in central and southern Illinois. The opportunity for showers and storms returns Saturday night though and will continue into Sunday. Here's your weekend weather update.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.