More wind, but still warm and dry Thursday. As our next cold front approaches, showers are coming back for Friday. Will it still be warm? What's Friday evening looking like? Full details in our latest forecast video.
alert top story
More wind, but still warm and dry Thursday. As our next cold front approaches, showers are coming back for Friday. Will it still be warm? What's Friday evening looking like? Full details in our latest forecast video.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.