 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Watch now: Very windy with a few showers for central Illinois Friday, colder weather for all of Illinois this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

Here's your weather update for Friday, March 25 from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.

5 early spring recipes to try this week

This week's recipe roundup features meals that help transition us from the winter cold into gently warmer spring weather.

Seriously Simple: Spring is the time to enjoy these baked stuffed artichokes
Food and Cooking
AP

Seriously Simple: Spring is the time to enjoy these baked stuffed artichokes

  • Diane Rossen Worthington, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
  • 0

This recipe fills artichokes with an Italian-influenced mixture of breadcrumbs, tomatoes, garlic, herbs and Parmesan cheese, stuffed between the layers of leaves. 

The Kitchn: Make the jump from winter to spring with this tasty soup recipe
Food and Cooking
AP

The Kitchn: Make the jump from winter to spring with this tasty soup recipe

  • Amelia Rampe, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
  • 0

This tortellini soup is the perfect dish to transition us from the winter cold into the gently warmer spring.

Kary Osmond: Garlic shrimp can be served as an appetizer or as part of a full meal
Food and Cooking
AP

Kary Osmond: Garlic shrimp can be served as an appetizer or as part of a full meal

  • Kary Osmond, karyosmond.com
  • Updated
  • 0

The shrimp takes in all the wonderful flavors of the garlic and has a bit of zip with the added chili flakes.

Kary Osmond: This gratin needs to be on your dinner table
Food and Cooking
AP

Kary Osmond: This gratin needs to be on your dinner table

  • Kary Osmond, karyosmond.com
  • Updated
  • 0

You’ll love the flavors in this satisfying side dish. The onion adds to the slight sweetness of the celery root, while the Gruyere adds to its nuttiness. 

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News