Watch now: Very windy Thursday in central Illinois

While wind gusts will only be around 35 mph in the far southern part of the state, they could reach as high as 55 mph in portions of central Illinois today. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Decatur and Bloomington. Find out when the strongest winds are expected and when our next chance of rain is in our updated forecast.
How climate change is impacting allergy season
A warming climate means a longer pollen season
Higher latitudes may be most affected by a longer pollen season
Air pollution can intensify the impact of allergens already in the air
Increased thunderstorms can also exacerbate allergic reactions
Extended droughts lift more dust and pollen into the air
Increased wildfires worsen air quality for allergy sufferers
