Watch now: Very warm across central Illinois Wednesday, but exceptionally hot across southern Illinois

With a weak cold front working across the state, southern Illinois will be much hotter than central Illinois today. Small chance of rain expected as well. Find out how hot it's going to feel in our latest forecast video.

5 cool recipes to make when the weather is hot

This week's recipe roundup is all about keeping cool. Think salads, smoothies and no-bake desserts.

EatingWell: Keep your kitchen cool this summer and try no-bake cheesecake bars
EatingWell: Keep your kitchen cool this summer and try no-bake cheesecake bars

  • Carolyn Malcoun, EatingWell

  • Carolyn Malcoun, EatingWell
As if no-bake weren’t tempting enough, the filling uses nonfat Greek yogurt and reduced-fat cream cheese to cut the calories and saturated fat.

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

