Watch now: Tracking our Christmas weekend weather
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Illinois' chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
Are you eagerly awaiting the first snow of the season, or is that something you dread each year? However you feel about the white stuff, here’s a look at the Top 10 biggest snowfalls in Illinois history.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Tuesday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. We will s…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.