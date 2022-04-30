Watch now: Tornado watch issued for central and southern Illinois

A Tornado Watch is in effect for central and southern Illinois until 8 p.m. Saturday. Storms are likely and damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on the timing and threats in his weather update.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form. If a tornado warning is issued, it's time to take shelter. Watch this video for tips on the best way to stay safe during a tornado.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

