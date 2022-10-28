Temperatures back to normal for late October today. We'll get even warmer on Saturday, but then showers are going to make a comeback. See when and where rain will be most likely in our weekend forecast video.
Watch now: Sunny Friday in central Illinois, but rain will return this weekend
Less wind around today, but it will still be chilly. Temperatures on the rise for Friday. Find out how much we'll warm up and when our next rain chance is in our updated forecast.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see a mix of…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will see clea…
The Bloomington area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Cloudy skies. Windy in the evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds S …
Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies a…
It's back to above normal temperatures today! Wind gusts around 30 mph this afternoon, but winds will get even stronger in the days ahead. Will rain make a comeback? Find out in our weekend forecast.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather fo…
Bloomington's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Bloomington …