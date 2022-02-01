Watch now: Storm still on track to cause huge problems across Central and Southern Illinois

Conditions will be deteriorating dramatically across Central Illinois late Tuesday night and across Southern Illinois Wednesday afternoon. Here's the latest breakdown of what to expect over the next few days.

Tuesday Night

Rain has begun transitioning to freezing rain across Central Illinois. Freezing rain will be followed by sleet and then snow. Bloomington may already make the transition to snow shortly after midnight. Meanwhile, Decatur and Mattoon will likely be in the freezing rain and sleet zone during the overnight hours. All rain is expected across Southern Illinois with no ice accumulation just yet.

Wednesday

Decatur will have made the transition to snow to start the day Wednesday, but the transition may take until 12 p.m. for the Mattoon area. Ice accumulations will range from zero to 0.15 inches across Central Illinois, with the highest totals likely around Mattoon. It's also around 12 p.m. that Carbondale is expected to switch over from rain to freezing rain. For the rest of the afternoon and the rest of the storm, it will be all snow for Central Illinois. Winds will be gusting from 25 to 30 mph across the area causing any snow that falls to be blown around, further reducing visibility.

Wednesday Night

Snow, heavy at times, will continue across Central Illinois along with gusty winds. For Southern Illinois, freezing rain will transition to sleet during the evening hours. Total ice accumulation around the Carbondale area is expected to range from 0.10 inches to 0.20 inches. With more time spent with sleet than freezing rain, Carbondale now looks to avoid the threat of power outages, but roads will still be quite icy. Winds will gust around 25 mph.

Thursday

Snow still looks likely for Bloomington, Decatur and Mattoon during the morning hours. Carbondale will also make the transition from sleet to snow at this time. The snow will become more scattered in nature and begin to lose its intensity during the afternoon. Expect a windy day with gusts 30 to 40 mph. The snow may end around Bloomington by 6 p.m.

Thursday Night

Snow showers will come to an end from north to south across the region with the last of the flurries expected to exit Southern Illinois by sunrise Friday. Winds will continue to gust 20 to 25 mph.

When it's all said and done, forecast models currently project 11 to 15 inches of snow will have fallen around Bloomington-Normal. Snow totals will be smaller farther south, but will still be very high. Decatur is forecast to see 10 to 14 inches and Mattoon is forecast to see 9 to 13 inches. Due to the extended period of sleet, Carbondale will see less, with the current forecast calling for 3 to 7 inches of snow.

For Central Illinois, travel should be avoided late Tuesday night through the day Thursday. The combination of heavy and blowing snow will cause near whiteout conditions at times. Most roads will become snow covered. A thin layer of ice could be hidden under the snow on roads and other surfaces, especially in Decatur and Mattoon. If you must venture out, use extreme caution. Vehicles could become stranded. Carry a fully charged cell phone with you so you can call for help if needed. Travel will likely still be difficult Thursday night and through the day on Friday, especially on secondary and neighborhood roads, as crews work to clear the ice and snow.

For Southern Illinois, travel should be avoided Wednesday afternoon through Thursday night. While visibility won't be as bad as in Central Illinois with less snow expected, travel will be just as difficult with many icy roads expected from the freezing rain and sleet. Road conditions will likely remain poor through the day on Friday and possibly into Saturday.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

