Watch now: Still nice today, but increasing heat in the days ahead across central and southern Illinois

Temperatures will still be below normal Tuesday, but that's going to change for the rest of the week. Find out how hot we'll get and when rain will return in our updated forecast video.

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

