Watch now: Snow likely beginning Friday night

After a foggy start to the day for some, temperatures will climb into the mid 30s to low 40s early this afternoon with dry conditions. During the late afternoon though, a rain/snow mix will start to push into Central Illinois. This will quickly transition to all snow after sunset. Light to moderate snow looks to be widespread across the area during the evening hours, with snow showers becoming less numerous after midnight. Snow looks to wrap up during the morning hours Saturday with dry conditions returning to Central Illinois for the afternoon.

The Bloomington-Normal area looks to receive 1 to 3 inches of snow when it's all said and done. Mattoon also has a forecast of 1 to 3 inches. Decatur could see as little as 1 inch, but as much as 4 inches. Snow totals will be higher to the west where winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are in effect.

For Southern Illinois, only scattered rain showers are expected during the evening hours. They will become more widespread as the night goes on and eventually will transition to snow from north to south after midnight. The best chance of snow Saturday will be during the morning hours with the last of the snow flurries exiting during the early evening.

If the transition from rain to snow occurs earlier, Carbondale could end up seeing 3 inches of snow. If the transition occurs later, you may only pick up 1 inch.

While road conditions are expected to be significantly worse to the west of us, visibility will still be reduced across Central and Southern Illinois this evening through Saturday morning. Secondary roads in particular could become snow covered. Use caution if driving during this period. Slow down and increase your following distance.

Friday's Forecast

Bloomington-Normal

Morning Fog, Isolated Afternoon Rain/Snow Showers

High Temperature: 35

Decatur

Morning Fog, Isolated Afternoon Rain/Snow Showers

High Temperature: 38

Carbondale

Mostly Cloudy, Few Afternoon Rain Showers

High Temperature: 42

Friday Night's Forecast

Bloomington-Normal

Snow Likely Early, Scattered Snow Showers Late

Cloudy Skies, Becoming Breezy

Low Temperature: 20

Decatur

Snow Likely Early, Scattered Snow Showers Late

Cloudy Skies

Low Temperature: 23

Carbondale

Scattered Rain Early, Rain/Snow Mix Likely Late

Cloudy Skies

Low Temperature: 32

Saturday's Forecast

Bloomington-Normal

Few Morning Snow Flurries, Becoming Sunny

Windy, Gusts Around 30 mph

High Temperature: 26

Decatur

Isolated Morning Snow Showers, Becoming Mostly Sunny

Becoming Windy, Gusts Around 30 mph

High Temperature: 29

Carbondale

Scattered Morning Snow Showers, Isolated Afternoon Snow Showers

Mostly Cloudy, Becoming Breezy

High Temperature: 36

Saturday Night's Forecast

Bloomington-Normal

Clear Skies

Low Temperature: 10

Decatur

Mostly Clear

Low Temperature: 12

Carbondale

Few Snow Flurries Early, Becoming Mostly Clear

Breezy, Gusts Around 25 mph

Low Temperature: 20

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.