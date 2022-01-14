Watch now: Snow likely beginning Friday night

After a foggy start to the day for some, temperatures will climb into the mid 30s to low 40s early this afternoon with dry conditions. During the late afternoon though, a rain/snow mix will start to push into Central Illinois. This will quickly transition to all snow after sunset. Light to moderate snow looks to be widespread across the area during the evening hours, with snow showers becoming less numerous after midnight. Snow looks to wrap up during the morning hours Saturday with dry conditions returning to Central Illinois for the afternoon.
The Bloomington-Normal area looks to receive 1 to 3 inches of snow when it's all said and done. Mattoon also has a forecast of 1 to 3 inches. Decatur could see as little as 1 inch, but as much as 4 inches. Snow totals will be higher to the west where winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are in effect.
For Southern Illinois, only scattered rain showers are expected during the evening hours. They will become more widespread as the night goes on and eventually will transition to snow from north to south after midnight. The best chance of snow Saturday will be during the morning hours with the last of the snow flurries exiting during the early evening.
If the transition from rain to snow occurs earlier, Carbondale could end up seeing 3 inches of snow. If the transition occurs later, you may only pick up 1 inch.
While road conditions are expected to be significantly worse to the west of us, visibility will still be reduced across Central and Southern Illinois this evening through Saturday morning. Secondary roads in particular could become snow covered. Use caution if driving during this period. Slow down and increase your following distance.
Friday's Forecast
Bloomington-Normal
- Morning Fog, Isolated Afternoon Rain/Snow Showers
- High Temperature: 35
Decatur
- Morning Fog, Isolated Afternoon Rain/Snow Showers
- High Temperature: 38
Carbondale
- Mostly Cloudy, Few Afternoon Rain Showers
- High Temperature: 42
Friday Night's Forecast
Bloomington-Normal
- Snow Likely Early, Scattered Snow Showers Late
- Cloudy Skies, Becoming Breezy
- Low Temperature: 20
Decatur
- Snow Likely Early, Scattered Snow Showers Late
- Cloudy Skies
- Low Temperature: 23
Carbondale
- Scattered Rain Early, Rain/Snow Mix Likely Late
- Cloudy Skies
- Low Temperature: 32
Saturday's Forecast
Bloomington-Normal
- Few Morning Snow Flurries, Becoming Sunny
- Windy, Gusts Around 30 mph
- High Temperature: 26
Decatur
- Isolated Morning Snow Showers, Becoming Mostly Sunny
- Becoming Windy, Gusts Around 30 mph
- High Temperature: 29
Carbondale
- Scattered Morning Snow Showers, Isolated Afternoon Snow Showers
- Mostly Cloudy, Becoming Breezy
- High Temperature: 36
Saturday Night's Forecast
Bloomington-Normal
- Clear Skies
- Low Temperature: 10
Decatur
- Mostly Clear
- Low Temperature: 12
Carbondale
- Few Snow Flurries Early, Becoming Mostly Clear
- Breezy, Gusts Around 25 mph
- Low Temperature: 20
❄️ From the archives: Major snowfall of years past
Deep Snow Blankets Mattoon
Region buried in over a foot of snow
Students Think Winter is Fun
After the Big Snow comes the Big Mess
Snowball Word Game
Rural Roads Blocked
Snowplows out in Northern Illinois
14-year-old shovels snow off roof
Near whiteout conditions
Snow Maroons Springfield
Pacific Refrigeration
St. Patty's Snow
Caught by Snow
Fun For Some
Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.