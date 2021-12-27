Watch now: Snow headed for Central Illinois

Our next frontal system arrives tomorrow, bringing another round of widespread precipitation to the area.

While it will be all rain across Southern Illinois, a period of snow is expected during the early morning hours Tuesday in Central Illinois, especially around the Bloomington-Normal area. Any snow accumulation will be less than 1 inch, and it will all melt later in the day.

After 10 a.m., it should be all rain across Central Illinois as well until it comes to an end in the late afternoon. Rain showers may linger in Southern Illinois through the early evening.

With pockets of heavy rain and snow expected, driving conditions will be less than ideal, especially in the morning. If you're headed to work, give yourself a few extra minutes to get there.

Tonight's Forecast

Decatur/Mattoon

Mostly cloudy, 20% chance rain/snow late

Low temperature: 35

Bloomington/Normal

Mostly cloudy, 10% chance snow late

Low temperature: 32

Tuesday's Forecast

Decatur/Mattoon

Rain/snow early AM, then scattered rain, cloudy

Total snow: 0”-0.25”

High temperature: 46, breezy: gusts around 25 mph

Bloomington/Normal

Snow early AM, then scattered rain, cloudy

Total Snow: 0.10”-0.75”

High temperature: 43, breezy: gusts around 25 mph

Tuesday Night's Forecast

Decatur/Mattoon

Partly cloudy

Low temperature: 34

Bloomington/Normal

Partly cloudy

Low temperature: 30

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Holiner has seven years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

