 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Watch now: Snow headed for Central Illinois

  • 0

Rain and a little snow are in the forecast for Tuesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across Central and Southern Illinois.

Our next frontal system arrives tomorrow, bringing another round of widespread precipitation to the area.

While it will be all rain across Southern Illinois, a period of snow is expected during the early morning hours Tuesday in Central Illinois, especially around the Bloomington-Normal area. Any snow accumulation will be less than 1 inch, and it will all melt later in the day.

After 10 a.m., it should be all rain across Central Illinois as well until it comes to an end in the late afternoon. Rain showers may linger in Southern Illinois through the early evening.

With pockets of heavy rain and snow expected, driving conditions will be less than ideal, especially in the morning. If you're headed to work, give yourself a few extra minutes to get there.

Tonight's Forecast

Decatur/Mattoon

  • Mostly cloudy, 20% chance rain/snow late
  • Low temperature: 35

Bloomington/Normal

  • Mostly cloudy, 10% chance snow late
  • Low temperature: 32

Tuesday's Forecast

Decatur/Mattoon

  • Rain/snow early AM, then scattered rain, cloudy
  • Total snow: 0”-0.25”
  • High temperature: 46, breezy: gusts around 25 mph

Bloomington/Normal

  • Snow early AM, then scattered rain, cloudy
  • Total Snow: 0.10”-0.75”
  • High temperature: 43, breezy: gusts around 25 mph

Tuesday Night's Forecast

Decatur/Mattoon

  • Partly cloudy
  • Low temperature: 34

Bloomington/Normal

  • Partly cloudy
  • Low temperature: 30

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Holiner has seven years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Illinois' chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News