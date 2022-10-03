 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Slightly cooler today in central Illinois, cold Monday night ahead

A little bit cooler Monday than Sunday in central Illinois, but the real cool down will occur tonight. Find out how low temperatures will go and what's in store for Tuesday in our updated forecast video.

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

