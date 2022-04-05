Watch now: Scattered showers today, chance of storms tonight with a cold front

Here's your weather update for Tuesday, April 5 from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Photos: Climate change impacts around the world
FILE - Bruce McDougal watches embers fly over his property as the Bond Fire burns through the Silverado community in Orange County, Calif., on Dec. 3, 2020. The United Nations on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, released a new report on climate change. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Noah Berger
FILE - Mohamed Mohamud, a ranger from the Sabuli Wildlife Conservancy, looks at the carcass of a giraffe that died of hunger near Matana Village, Wajir County, Kenya, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. The United Nations on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, released a new report on climate change. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga, File)
Brian Inganga
FILE - Rangers from the Sabuli Wildlife Conservancy supply water from a tanker for wild animals in the conservancy in Wajir County, Kenya, Oct. 26, 2021. The United Nations on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, released a new report on climate change. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga, File)
Brian Inganga
FILE - Homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Jean Lafitte, La. The United Nations on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, released a new report on climate change. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
David J. Phillip
FILE - A youngster, with an eye drawn on her hand to show she is watching and 1.5 for countries to keep warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius, takes part in a Fridays for Future climate protest inside a plenary corridor at the SEC (Scottish Event Campus) venue for the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. The United Nations on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, released a new report on climate change. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)
Alberto Pezzali
FILE - Houses lay between the Senegal river, top, and the Atlantic Ocean beach that has been affected by erosion in Saint Louis, Senegal, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The United Nations on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, released a new report on climate change. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)
Leo Correa
FILE - Shayanne Summers holds her dog, Toph, while wrapped in a blanket after several days of staying in a tent at an evacuation center at the Milwaukie-Portland Elks Lodge, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Oak Grove, Ore. The United Nations on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, released a new report on climate change. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
John Locher
FILE - Roots are photographed near the old village of Aceredo in northwestern Spain, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The United Nations on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, released a new report on climate change. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File)
Emilio Morenatti
FIL E- Fog covers the landscape in a flooded area near the Ebro River in the small village of Alcala de Ebro, Aragon province, northern Spain, Dec. 13, 2021. The United Nations on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, released a new report on climate change. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos, File)
Alvaro Barrientos
FILE - Climate activists take part in a demonstration outside the venue of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. The United Nations on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, released a new report on climate change. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell, File)
Scott Heppell
FILE - Diver Everton Simpson plants staghorn harvested from a coral nursery inside the the White River Fish Sanctuary Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. Simpson uses bits of fishing line to tie clusters of staghorn coral onto rocky outcroppings, a temporary binding until the coral's limestone skeleton grows and fixes itself onto the rock. The goal is to jumpstart the natural growth of a coral reef. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
David J. Phillip
FILE - Jungle stands next to an area that was burnt due to wildfires near Porto Velho, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. The United Nations on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, released a new report on climate change. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano, File)
Victor R. Caivano
FILE - Yvonne Lacobon hugs a dog beside Tommy Williams at Williams' home damaged by Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Dulac, La. The United Nations on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, released a new report on climate change. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
John Locher
Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.
