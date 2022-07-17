 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Rain likely across Illinois Sunday, chance of severe storms and flooding in southern Illinois

Showers and weak storms in central Illinois today, but in southern Illinois severe storms and flooding are possible. See when rain is most likely, when it will end, and how much will fall in our updated forecast video.

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

