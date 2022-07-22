 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Watch now: Rain chances for central Illinois, oppressive heat for southern Illinois Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

  • 0

A Heat Advisory is in effect for southern Illinois Friday thru Sunday where the heat will be unrelenting. Hot in central Illinois as well, but there are opportunities for rain. Full details on what to expect in our latest forecast video.

5 cool recipes to make when the weather is hot

This week's recipe roundup is all about keeping cool. Think salads, smoothies and no-bake desserts.

EatingWell: Keep your kitchen cool this summer and try no-bake cheesecake bars
Food and Cooking
AP

EatingWell: Keep your kitchen cool this summer and try no-bake cheesecake bars

  • Carolyn Malcoun, EatingWell
  • Updated
  • 0

As if no-bake weren’t tempting enough, the filling uses nonfat Greek yogurt and reduced-fat cream cheese to cut the calories and saturated fat.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News