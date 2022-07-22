Watch now: Rain chances for central Illinois, oppressive heat for southern Illinois Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

A Heat Advisory is in effect for southern Illinois Friday thru Sunday where the heat will be unrelenting. Hot in central Illinois as well, but there are opportunities for rain. Full details on what to expect in our latest forecast video.
5 cool recipes to make when the weather is hot
This week's recipe roundup is all about keeping cool. Think salads, smoothies and no-bake desserts.
As if no-bake weren’t tempting enough, the filling uses nonfat Greek yogurt and reduced-fat cream cheese to cut the calories and saturated fat.