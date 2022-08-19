Dry during the day Friday, but a few showers and storms are possible this evening. A much better chance of rain Saturday and isolated severe storms can't be ruled out. Get the latest information in our updated forecast video.
Watch now: Rain chance begins tonight in central Illinois, severe storms possible Saturday
Nice weather expected Monday. Beginning late tonight though, showers will start to push back into the area. See when and where rain is most likely across central Illinois in our updated forecast.
No widespread rain, but some showers will be around both today and tomorrow. Find out when the best chance of needing the umbrella is going to be in our latest forecast.
Nice weather today! How long will it stick around though? Find out when showers will try to make a comeback in our updated forecast.
Some fog in spots early, but it's still looking like a pleasant day overall. Showers will try and return for Friday. Find out if your Friday evening plans will be impacted in our latest forecast.
Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degr…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Partly cloudy skies…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies toda…
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…