Watch now: Quiet Thursday in central Illinois. When will rain return?

Sunny to mostly sunny skies today with above normal temperatures. The warming trend will continue for Friday. Find out how warm it will get and when our next chance of showers and storms is in our updated forecast video.

5 cool recipes to make as the hot summer days wind down

This week's recipe roundup features dishes that perfectly make the transition from summer to fall. Think quick weeknight meals, cookout-friendly chicken salad and more.

Seriously Simple: Enjoy this cool dish as the hot summer days wind down
Food and Cooking

Seriously Simple: Enjoy this cool dish as the hot summer days wind down

  • Diane Rossen Worthington, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
  • 0

This sauce is so adaptable. Try it as a dip for raw vegetables, or instead of mayonnaise on your sandwiches. It’s also a lovely accompaniment to simple grilled chicken.

The Kitchn: Crunchy bell pepper sandwiches are the perfect workday lunch
Food and Cooking

The Kitchn: Crunchy bell pepper sandwiches are the perfect workday lunch

  • Patty Catalano, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
  • 0

Soggy bread sandwiches have plagued brown-bag lunches for too long. The solution is a one-ingredient swap: Replace the bread with bell peppers.

For last-minute Labor Day chicken salad, buy a cooked bird
Food and Cooking
AP

For last-minute Labor Day chicken salad, buy a cooked bird

  • By CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL - Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street
  • Updated
  • 0

Sometimes the best way to change the way you cook is to not cook at all.

EatingWell: Turn this easy dip into a full-blown appetizer spread
Food and Cooking

EatingWell: Turn this easy dip into a full-blown appetizer spread

  • Carolyn Casner, EatingWell
  • Updated
  • 0

Turn this easy dip into a full-blown appetizer spread (or dinner, we won't judge!) with the addition of some crudités, grilled eggplant and crackers. Pair it with a bubbly cava or other sparkling wine for an instant party.

JeanMarie Brownson: Back-to-school cookies are suitable for sharing, but you might not want to
Food and Cooking

JeanMarie Brownson: Back-to-school cookies are suitable for sharing, but you might not want to

  • JeanMarie Brownson, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
  • 0

These giant cookies are suitable for sharing at the lunch table or tucking into a backpack for replenishment on hikes or bicycle trips.

Local Weather

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

