topical

Watch now: Let it snow: Measuring the biggest snowfalls in Illinois history

Climate change is having an impact on the amount of snow we see in Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at how things have changed so far and what we can expect in the future.

BLOOMINGTON — Are you eagerly awaiting the first snow of the season, or is that something you dread each year? However you feel about the white stuff, here’s a look at the Top 10 biggest snowfalls in Illinois history.

Illinois Snowfall Trend (Courtesy Illinois State Climatologist).png

Statewide average snowfall in Illinois from 1900 to 2020.

(Note: In recent years, snow amounts have been tracked by storm, but previously, these amounts were tracked by day. To give a true picture of the biggest snowfalls, and account for the fact that most snowstorms occur over a period of days, this data reflects the biggest snows over three-day periods.)

1. 38.6 inches, Astoria (Fulton County), Feb. 26-28, 1900

EXPLAINER: Was tornado outbreak related to climate change?

2. 32 inches, Keithsburg (Mercer County), Jan. 23-25, 1932

3. 29.3 inches, Glenview (Cook County), Feb. 6-8, 1986

National Winter Warming.jpg

This map shows the rise in average winter temperatures in December, January and February.

4. 27.9 inches, Waukegan (Lake County), Jan. 3-5, 2015

5. 27 inches, Warsaw (Hancock County), Jan. 15-17, 1927

Snowfall 1970s vs 2010s.PNG

This chart shows average snowfalls in the 190s vs. 2010s, and the percent of change in that time period.

6. 26 inches, Peotone (Will County), Jan. 26-28, 1967

January 1967 Storm (Illinois State Climatologist).PNG

Downed power lines are seen during a winter storm in January 1967. Peotone saw 26 inches of snow from Jan. 26-28, 1967.

7. 25.6 inches, Plainfield (Will/Kendall counties), Feb. 1-3, 2011

February 2011 Storm (National Weather Service Chicago).jpg

A car is seen partially buried in snow in February 2011. Plainfield saw 25.6 inches of snow from Feb. 1-3, 2011.

8. 24 inches, Barrington (Cook/Lake counties), Jan. 12-14, 1979

January 1979 Storm (Chicago Transit Authority).jpg

A Chicago Transit Authority Train makes its way over snow-covered tracks in 1979. The 1970s have been the snowiest decade in Illinois history, and Barrington saw 24 inches of snow from Jan. 12-14, 1979.

9. 24 inches, Chemung (McHenry County), Jan. 23-25, 1898

February 2015 Storm (National Weather Service Chicago).jpg

Snow blankets the area around a National Weather Service office in February 2015. Downers Grove saw 23.2 inches of snow from Feb. 1-3, 2015.

10. 23.2 inches, Downers Grove (DuPage County), Feb. 1-3, 2015

Sources: Matt Holiner, chief meteorologist for Lee Enterprises; and the Illinois State Climatologist office

Contact Robyn Skaggs at (309) 820-3244.

