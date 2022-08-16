No widespread rain, but some showers will be around both today and tomorrow. Find out when the best chance of needing the umbrella is going to be in our latest forecast video.
Watch now: Isolated showers Tuesday and Wednesday in central Illinois
Nice weather expected Monday. Beginning late tonight though, showers will start to push back into the area. See when and where rain is most likely across central Illinois in our updated forecast.
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
The severe thunderstorm warning has been cancelled, but a Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for southwestern McLean County. Off and on showers and storms will continue.
This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Mostly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Bloomington folks should be prepared …