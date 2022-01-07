Watch now: Ice and rain could impact travel Saturday

Dry conditions are expected across Central and Southern Illinois Friday night and Saturday morning as temperatures slowly rise across the area. Beginning around 1 p.m. Saturday, precipitation will begin to fall though. While it will be all rain for Southern Illinois, for Central Illinois, where temperatures at the surface will still be at or below freezing, a period of freezing rain is expected. This will result in light icing across the area.

Freezing rain will transition to regular rain from south to north as the afternoon goes on and temperatures continue to climb. The transition should be complete for all around 7 p.m. Rain will continue for the rest of the evening hours before slowly coming to an end from north to south. There could be a brief period of snow flurries before the precipitation exits Central Illinois around sunrise Sunday. Rain showers may linger across Southern Illinois through the early morning, but all precipitation will be gone around 10 a.m. Sunday.

While widespread road problems are not expected, a few hundredths of an inch of ice could cause slick spots on secondary roads, bridges, and overpasses. A glaze of ice can also be expected on other outdoor surfaces including vehicles, plants, and sidewalks.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Central Illinois from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday. If possible, avoid travel during this time. If you do venture out, give yourself extra time to reach your destination. Drive a little below the speed limit where ice may form on bridges, overpasses, and secondary roads. And be careful just walking to your car. There could be icy spots in parking lots and driveways!

Friday Night's Forecast

Bloomington-Normal

Mostly Clear

Temperatures Rising To 15 By 7am

Decatur

Mostly Clear

Temperatures Rising To 18 By 7am

Carbondale

Mostly Clear

Temperatures Rising To 21 By 7am

Saturday's Forecast

Bloomington-Normal

Scattered Freezing Rain In The Afternoon

Mostly Cloudy, Wind Gusts Around 30 mph

High Temperature: 35 At 9pm

Total Ice Accumulation: 0.05" To 0.10"

Decatur

Scattered Freezing Rain And Rain In The Afternoon

Mostly Cloudy, Wind Gusts Around 30 mph

High Temperature: 38 At 12am

Total Ice Accumulation: None To 0.05"

Carbondale

Scattered Rain In The Afternoon

Mostly Cloudy, Wind Gusts Around 25 mph

High Temperature: 45 At 3am

Total Ice Accumulation: None

Saturday Night's Forecast

Bloomington-Normal

Scattered Rain Early, Isolated Rain/Snow Late

Mostly Cloudy, Low Temperature: 27

Total Snow Accumulation: None To A Trace

Decatur

Rain Likely Early, Scattered Rain Late

Cloudy Skies, Low Temperature: 31

Carbondale

Rain Likely Throughout The Night

Cloudy Skies, Low Temperature: 40

Sunday's Forecast

Bloomington-Normal

Mostly Sunny, Wind Gusts Around 30 mph

High Temperature: 27 At 7am, Falling To 15 By 7pm

Decatur

Few Snow Flurries In The Early Morning

Partly Cloudy, Wind Gusts Around 30 mph

High Temperature: 31 At 7am, Falling To 20 By 7pm

Total Snow Accumulation: None To A Trace

Carbondale

Scattered Rain Showers In The Morning

Mostly Cloudy, Wind Gusts Around 30 mph

High Temperature: 40 at 7am, Falling To 27 By 7pm

Total Snow Accumulation: None

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

