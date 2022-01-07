Watch now: Ice and rain could impact travel Saturday

Dry conditions are expected across Central and Southern Illinois Friday night and Saturday morning as temperatures slowly rise across the area. Beginning around 1 p.m. Saturday, precipitation will begin to fall though. While it will be all rain for Southern Illinois, for Central Illinois, where temperatures at the surface will still be at or below freezing, a period of freezing rain is expected. This will result in light icing across the area.
Freezing rain will transition to regular rain from south to north as the afternoon goes on and temperatures continue to climb. The transition should be complete for all around 7 p.m. Rain will continue for the rest of the evening hours before slowly coming to an end from north to south. There could be a brief period of snow flurries before the precipitation exits Central Illinois around sunrise Sunday. Rain showers may linger across Southern Illinois through the early morning, but all precipitation will be gone around 10 a.m. Sunday.
While widespread road problems are not expected, a few hundredths of an inch of ice could cause slick spots on secondary roads, bridges, and overpasses. A glaze of ice can also be expected on other outdoor surfaces including vehicles, plants, and sidewalks.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Central Illinois from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday. If possible, avoid travel during this time. If you do venture out, give yourself extra time to reach your destination. Drive a little below the speed limit where ice may form on bridges, overpasses, and secondary roads. And be careful just walking to your car. There could be icy spots in parking lots and driveways!
Friday Night's Forecast
Bloomington-Normal
- Mostly Clear
- Temperatures Rising To 15 By 7am
Decatur
- Mostly Clear
- Temperatures Rising To 18 By 7am
Carbondale
- Mostly Clear
- Temperatures Rising To 21 By 7am
Saturday's Forecast
Bloomington-Normal
- Scattered Freezing Rain In The Afternoon
- Mostly Cloudy, Wind Gusts Around 30 mph
- High Temperature: 35 At 9pm
- Total Ice Accumulation: 0.05" To 0.10"
Decatur
- Scattered Freezing Rain And Rain In The Afternoon
- Mostly Cloudy, Wind Gusts Around 30 mph
- High Temperature: 38 At 12am
- Total Ice Accumulation: None To 0.05"
Carbondale
- Scattered Rain In The Afternoon
- Mostly Cloudy, Wind Gusts Around 25 mph
- High Temperature: 45 At 3am
- Total Ice Accumulation: None
Saturday Night's Forecast
Bloomington-Normal
- Scattered Rain Early, Isolated Rain/Snow Late
- Mostly Cloudy, Low Temperature: 27
- Total Snow Accumulation: None To A Trace
Decatur
- Rain Likely Early, Scattered Rain Late
- Cloudy Skies, Low Temperature: 31
Carbondale
- Rain Likely Throughout The Night
- Cloudy Skies, Low Temperature: 40
Sunday's Forecast
Bloomington-Normal
- Mostly Sunny, Wind Gusts Around 30 mph
- High Temperature: 27 At 7am, Falling To 15 By 7pm
Decatur
- Few Snow Flurries In The Early Morning
- Partly Cloudy, Wind Gusts Around 30 mph
- High Temperature: 31 At 7am, Falling To 20 By 7pm
- Total Snow Accumulation: None To A Trace
Carbondale
- Scattered Rain Showers In The Morning
- Mostly Cloudy, Wind Gusts Around 30 mph
- High Temperature: 40 at 7am, Falling To 27 By 7pm
- Total Snow Accumulation: None
10 winter driving safety tips
