Watch now: Hot Monday, but getting even hotter for Tuesday in central and southern Illinois

It will be hot this afternoon, but the humidity will not be bad. Both temperatures and humidity are going up for Tuesday though. See what it's going to feel like in our latest forecast video.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

