Watch now: Hot and very humid for the Fourth of July, chance of severe storms returns for Tuesday

Small chance of rain across central and southern Illinois today, but the heat will be the bigger story. Even hotter for Tuesday with a chance for severe weather coming back as well. Full details in our updated forecast video.

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

