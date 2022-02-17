Watch now: Heavy snow, reduced visibility hit Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — Matt Holiner, chief meteorologist with Lee Enterprises, said the Bloomington area was in the thick of the winter storm by 1 p.m. Thursday.

He said a line of rain, freezing rain and snow will proceed farther south through the afternoon, eventually reaching Decatur and Mattoon.

Heavy snow will also reduce visibility for the afternoon hours, with occasional wind gusts hitting 45 mph. Holiner said travel should be avoided.

The Bloomington Police Department has issued a traffic collision alert. That means drivers involved in collisions with no injuries and who can drive away should exchange information with all parties and report the crash to BPD within five business days.

BPD Sgt. Robert Raycraft said the alert was mainly issued because of a number of cars spinning out, plus minor crashes. No major collisions have been reported, he said.

Raycraft said road conditions are terrible.

"Right now, I don't encourage anyone to go out and drive in this," agreed Kevin Kothe, Bloomington's public works director.

He said around 30 pieces of equipment are working the streets early Thursday afternoon.

"Our main focus is keeping main roads passable because the snow is coming down so fast," Kothe said.

He said plows weren't having much trouble making their rounds, but he expected them to encounter issues with stuck vehicles once the snow gets deeper.

Kothe warned drivers the snow could be deeper than it seems, and to avoid runoff snow if following a plow.

He said they likely won't clear residential and other side streets until Thursday night.

A snow route parking ban is in effect for both Bloomington and Normal.

"The more people can stay off the street driving, as well as parking, it just helps us keep the roads as clear as we can," Kothe said.

He noted in that in downtown Bloomington, city parking lots are open at no cost, and he encouraged people to take advantage of the covered parking.

ORIGINAL POST

BLOOMINGTON — After Wednesday's rainy, above-freezing weather, snow will make a fierce return Thursday to Central Illinois.

The National Weather Service office of Central Illinois said early Thursday morning that a winter storm made a slight shift to the south. Forecasters said at 4 a.m. Thursday that the heaviest snow is expected along a ling from Bloomington to Pittsfield and the highest chance of more than 0.10 inches of ice is marked between Interstates 72 and 70, ranging from Decatur to beyond Mattoon.

In the Twin Cities, there was a brief break in precipitation mid-Thursday morning. The snow is expected to hit Bloomington-Normal after 10 a.m. Thursday, with snowfall rates heavy at times. The temperature will drop to 18 degrees by 5 p.m. that day.

Max snow accumulation expected in Bloomington-Normal gained another inch, with 5 to 11 inches on the forecast. Only 0.01 inch of ice will build up in the Twin Cities, with just under a tenth of an inch coming to Decatur and 0.16 inches in Mattoon.

NWS said strong wind gusts will make travel more difficult and foster blizzard conditions with blowing and drifting snow. Bloomington and Decatur will see gusts of up to 38 mph during the day, and then 29 mph at night in Bloomington. Winds will die down to a bluster of 15-20 mph in Decatur Thursday night.

Mattoon will get slightly higher gusts of 40 mph during daylight Thursday, and nightly max wind speeds will be just 2 mph over Decatur. Winds will settle down in all three cities by 12 a.m. Friday.

Central Illinoisans may have woken up feeling groggy after heavy rain Wednesday night. NWS storm reports said 1.47 inches fell in De Witt, 1.2 inches in McLean, and 1.17 in Mattoon. At the Central Illinois Regional Airport weather station in Bloomington, 0.77 inches of rain was recorded from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

No crash reports were received as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday by the Bloomington and Normal police departments and the McLean County Sheriff's office.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

