Watch now: Good chance of rain across Illinois Wednesday, small chance of severe storms in southern Illinois

The best chance of rain today looks like the morning hours, but a cold front arriving this evening will keep the rain chance going thru Thursday. Severe storms can't be ruled out in southern Illinois. Get the latest information in our forecast video.

We might be catching a break from the heat for now, but hot temperatures are expected to return. It’s already been a summer for the record books across much of the Northern Hemisphere. What can we expect in the future? Take an in-depth look on this week’s episode of “Across the Sky.”