Watch now: Frosty Friday night for central Illinois. What about the rest of Columbus Day weekend?

After a chilly Friday, get ready for a cold Friday night with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. How long will temperatures stay below normal? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your complete holiday weekend forecast.

