breaking top story

Watch now: Frigid weather to continue into early next week in Bloomington

010922-blm-loc-1cold

Jeni Cave of Bloomington treks through icy conditions while on a walk Saturday afternoon through Franklin Park in Bloomington.

 Brendan Denison

Areas that just received heavy snow could be at risk for flooding as heavy rain moves through.

BLOOMINGTON — January is here, along with its bitter cold temperatures.

A wet mix of freezing rain and fog slicked sidewalks and streets Saturday in Bloomington-Normal, with the day's low set to drop to 23 degrees. 

But Bloomington's Jeni Cave wasn't deterred from going for a walk through Franklin Park that afternoon. She told The Pantagraph she'd been inside all day, and needed to get out and move a little bit.

Cave said: "Even if it's icy, I'm bundled up and I said, 'There's no excuses: it's a new year."

She usually goes for walks in the park in the summer, and she "hates winter."

"I want the cold to go away and I want summer as soon as possible!" Cave exclaimed.

It's going to get worse for her before it gets better. The National Weather Service's Bloomington forecast for Sunday showed the day high capping off at 29 degrees, and its low descending to 9 degrees.

Monday's high is projected to drop even further to 23 degrees, forecasters projected, and its low depressing to 6 degrees. Thermal conditions could rebound in the Twin Cities by Tuesday, with the days high headed to 30 degrees.

Bloomington police Sgt. Jim Clesson said there was one crash with minor injuries, and McLean County Sheriff's Sgt. Luke Wertz said there were several crashes they responded to Saturday. Information on injuries was not immediately available.

He said roads are still icy in some places in the township and on county highways, but not everywhere.

Wertz advised drivers to slow down and use caution when out on the road.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

