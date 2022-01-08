Watch now: Frigid weather to continue into early next week in Bloomington

A wet mix of freezing rain and fog slicked sidewalks and streets Saturday in Bloomington-Normal, with the day's low set to drop to 23 degrees.
But Bloomington's Jeni Cave wasn't deterred from going for a walk through Franklin Park that afternoon. She told The Pantagraph she'd been inside all day, and needed to get out and move a little bit.
Cave said: "Even if it's icy, I'm bundled up and I said, 'There's no excuses: it's a new year."
She usually goes for walks in the park in the summer, and she "hates winter."
"I want the cold to go away and I want summer as soon as possible!" Cave exclaimed.
It's going to get worse for her before it gets better. The National Weather Service's Bloomington forecast for Sunday showed the day high capping off at 29 degrees, and its low descending to 9 degrees.
Monday's high is projected to drop even further to 23 degrees, forecasters projected, and its low depressing to 6 degrees. Thermal conditions could rebound in the Twin Cities by Tuesday, with the days high headed to 30 degrees.
Bloomington police Sgt. Jim Clesson said there was one crash with minor injuries, and McLean County Sheriff's Sgt. Luke Wertz said there were several crashes they responded to Saturday. Information on injuries was not immediately available.
He said roads are still icy in some places in the township and on county highways, but not everywhere.
Wertz advised drivers to slow down and use caution when out on the road.
Brendan Denison's unforgettable stories of 2021
Without a doubt, 2021 was a milestone year in my reporting career.
My first byline appeared in The Pantagraph appeared exactly four years after my last story was published in the Danville Commercial News. Writing newspaper articles is something I've dreamed about since journalism school, and I'm thrilled to be back at doing what I love.
In just four short months, I had the opportunity dive head first into stories on public safety, the worsening supply chain crises, and severe weather in Central Illinois. Here's the most distinctive memories I'll be carrying into 2022.
Severe flooding on Aug 12. forced hundreds from their homes in Gibson City. On my fifth day of work for The Pantagraph, I collected first-hand…
The firefighting profession is constantly evolving. As new technology changes the ways we live, work and and interact with each other, firefig…
When members of the UAW began picketing outside John Deere facilities in the Midwest, farmers in Central Illinois became worried the strike wi…
Two Bloomington firefighters trekked out to New York City to support their brothers and sisters just six weeks after the 9/11 attacks. Here ar…
Many peoples lives were simply devastated by Aug. 12 flooding in Gibson City. Not all have the means to rebuild on their own. This fall, I ret…
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison