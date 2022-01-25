Watch now: Frigid conditions expected Tuesday night and Wednesday morning

After a cold Tuesday, temperatures look to get even colder for Tuesday night across Central and Southern Illinois. Low temperatures will be no warmer than 10 degrees and will fall below zero in spots. While there won't be much wind, there will be just enough to cause "feels like" temperatures to range from zero to near minus 20 in a few locations. While the worst of the cold is expected during the overnight hours, wind chills may not rise above zero until the afternoon Wednesday in the coldest locations.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Peoria, Bloomington, Champaign, and areas to the north until 9 a.m. Wednesday. Particularly in these locations, extra precautions should be taken if you venture outside Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Extra layers, hats, and gloves will be a must. Don't forget about the outdoor pets! Let them come inside or make sure they have adequate shelter if they remain outdoors.

The good news is that a gradual warming trend is ahead for us. These look like the coldest conditions we'll see for at least the next 10 days.

Tuesday Night's Forecast

Bloomington-Normal

Clear Skies

Low Temp: -2, Wind Chill: -17

Decatur

Clear Skies

Low Temp: 1, Wind Chill: -11

Carbondale

Mostly Clear

Low Temp: 9, Wind Chill: -1

Wednesday's Forecast

Bloomington-Normal

Sunny Skies

High Temperature: 18

Decatur

Sunny Skies

High Temperature: 21

Carbondale

Sunny Skies

High Temperature: 27

Wednesday Night's Forecast

Bloomington-Normal

Mostly Clear

Low Temperature: 12

Decatur

Mostly Clear

Low Temperature: 14

Carbondale

Mostly Clear

Low Temperature: 16

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.