Watch now: Frigid conditions expected Tuesday night and Wednesday morning

After a cold Tuesday, temperatures look to get even colder for Tuesday night across Central and Southern Illinois. Low temperatures will be no warmer than 10 degrees and will fall below zero in spots. While there won't be much wind, there will be just enough to cause "feels like" temperatures to range from zero to near minus 20 in a few locations. While the worst of the cold is expected during the overnight hours, wind chills may not rise above zero until the afternoon Wednesday in the coldest locations.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Peoria, Bloomington, Champaign, and areas to the north until 9 a.m. Wednesday. Particularly in these locations, extra precautions should be taken if you venture outside Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Extra layers, hats, and gloves will be a must. Don't forget about the outdoor pets! Let them come inside or make sure they have adequate shelter if they remain outdoors.
The good news is that a gradual warming trend is ahead for us. These look like the coldest conditions we'll see for at least the next 10 days.
Tuesday Night's Forecast
Bloomington-Normal
Clear Skies
Low Temp: -2, Wind Chill: -17
Decatur
Clear Skies
Low Temp: 1, Wind Chill: -11
Carbondale
Mostly Clear
Low Temp: 9, Wind Chill: -1
Wednesday's Forecast
Bloomington-Normal
Sunny Skies
High Temperature: 18
Decatur
Sunny Skies
High Temperature: 21
Carbondale
Sunny Skies
High Temperature: 27
Wednesday Night's Forecast
Bloomington-Normal
Mostly Clear
Low Temperature: 12
Decatur
Mostly Clear
Low Temperature: 14
Carbondale
Mostly Clear
Low Temperature: 16
