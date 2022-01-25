 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Frigid conditions expected Tuesday night and Wednesday morning

Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind, at it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get across Central and Southern Illinois.

After a cold Tuesday, temperatures look to get even colder for Tuesday night across Central and Southern Illinois. Low temperatures will be no warmer than 10 degrees and will fall below zero in spots. While there won't be much wind, there will be just enough to cause "feels like" temperatures to range from zero to near minus 20 in a few locations. While the worst of the cold is expected during the overnight hours, wind chills may not rise above zero until the afternoon Wednesday in the coldest locations.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Peoria, Bloomington, Champaign, and areas to the north until 9 a.m. Wednesday. Particularly in these locations, extra precautions should be taken if you venture outside Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Extra layers, hats, and gloves will be a must. Don't forget about the outdoor pets! Let them come inside or make sure they have adequate shelter if they remain outdoors.

The good news is that a gradual warming trend is ahead for us. These look like the coldest conditions we'll see for at least the next 10 days.

Tuesday Night's Forecast

Bloomington-Normal

  • Clear Skies
  • Low Temp: -2, Wind Chill: -17

Decatur

  • Clear Skies
  • Low Temp: 1, Wind Chill: -11

Carbondale

  • Mostly Clear
  • Low Temp: 9, Wind Chill: -1

Wednesday's Forecast

Bloomington-Normal

  • Sunny Skies
  • High Temperature: 18

Decatur

  • Sunny Skies
  • High Temperature: 21

Carbondale

  • Sunny Skies
  • High Temperature: 27

Wednesday Night's Forecast

Bloomington-Normal

  • Mostly Clear
  • Low Temperature: 12

Decatur

  • Mostly Clear
  • Low Temperature: 14

Carbondale

  • Mostly Clear
  • Low Temperature: 16

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

