Watch now: Foot of snow piles up in Bloomington, cold and dry weekend in forecast

BLOOMINGTON — Snowfall tallies reached 12 inches in Bloomington, with parts of Decatur seeing up to 10.5 inches of powder, reported Lee Enterprises Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner on Thursday afternoon.

For the remainder of Thursday afternoon, he said the heaviest snow will focus across Southern Illinois. Light to moderate amounts of snow will continue to fall on Central Illinois, Holiner added, but heavy snow threats will end Thursday evening.

Snowfall will gradually cease from the north to south, with flurries ending by 8 p.m. in in Bloomington. Holiner said less than an inch should fall on the Twin Cities.

A cold and dry weekend is in store following Wednesday's winter storm, according to the meteorologist. Gust of 20 to 35 mph will be felt outside Thursday evening, but Holiner said winds will be much lighter Friday through Sunday.

Highs in north central Illinois will be around 15 degrees Friday, then a higher 20 degrees Saturday, before raising to 30 degrees Sunday. Friday night lows will cast down to a shivering minus 5 degrees, and Saturday's low will steep to 10 degrees.

