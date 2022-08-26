Watch now: Few showers Friday in central Illinois, better rain chance Sunday

A small chance of rain today, but most will stay dry. Temperatures will be rising this weekend and a good chance of showers and storms is expected Sunday. Get all the details in our weekend forecast video.

Have you ever received a weather warning on your phone…and then nothing happened? You’re not alone! There are multiple issues with the government’s Wireless Emergency Alerts and alerts sent out by weather apps that make them less accurate than they should be. We dive into those issues and what you can do to avoid being over warned in the latest episode of our “Across the Sky” podcast.