Watch now: Exceptionally cold weather tonight across Illinois

Tonight will be the coldest night of the season so far for Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it will get.

We're pretty tough in Illinois, but tonight will be one of those nights that tests us. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for all of Central Illinois until 9 a.m. Friday. Cold temperatures at or below zero will be bad enough, but because it will also be breezy with wind gusts 20-25 mph, "feels like" temperatures will get down to 10 below zero to 20 below zero across the area.

After a snowy day, Southern Illinois won't be quite as cold or breezy tonight, but still well below normal for this time of year. Lows will be in the single digits with wind chills just below zero.

With temperatures this cold, the less time you can spend outside the better. If you do venture out tonight or early tomorrow morning, extra layers, hats, and gloves are a must. Don't forget about the outdoor pets! Make sure they have a shelter with blankets they can get into or let them spend the night indoors.

The good news is that after tonight there are no signs of temperatures this cold again for at least the next 10 days. Stay warm!

Tonight's Forecast

Bloomington-Normal

  • Partly Cloudy, Breezy
  • Wind Gusts Around 20 mph
  • Low Temp: 4 below zero, Wind Chill: 19 below zero

Decatur

  • Mostly Clear, Breezy
  • Wind Gusts Around 25 mph
  • Low Temp: 0, Wind Chill: 14 below zero 

Carbondale

  • Partly Cloudy
  • Low Temp: 7, Wind Chill: 2 below zero 

Friday's Forecast

Bloomington-Normal

  • Mostly Sunny
  • High Temperature: 13

Decatur

  • Mostly Sunny
  • High Temperature: 16

Carbondale

  • Mostly Sunny
  • High Temperature: 24

Friday Night's Forecast

Bloomington-Normal

  • Clear Skies
  • Low Temperature: 10

Decatur

  • Clear Skies
  • Low Temperature: 13

Carbondale

  • Mostly Clear
  • Low Temperature: 16

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

