Watch now: Exceptionally cold weather tonight across Illinois

We're pretty tough in Illinois, but tonight will be one of those nights that tests us. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for all of Central Illinois until 9 a.m. Friday. Cold temperatures at or below zero will be bad enough, but because it will also be breezy with wind gusts 20-25 mph, "feels like" temperatures will get down to 10 below zero to 20 below zero across the area.
After a snowy day, Southern Illinois won't be quite as cold or breezy tonight, but still well below normal for this time of year. Lows will be in the single digits with wind chills just below zero.
With temperatures this cold, the less time you can spend outside the better. If you do venture out tonight or early tomorrow morning, extra layers, hats, and gloves are a must. Don't forget about the outdoor pets! Make sure they have a shelter with blankets they can get into or let them spend the night indoors.
The good news is that after tonight there are no signs of temperatures this cold again for at least the next 10 days. Stay warm!
Tonight's Forecast
Bloomington-Normal
- Partly Cloudy, Breezy
- Wind Gusts Around 20 mph
- Low Temp: 4 below zero, Wind Chill: 19 below zero
Decatur
- Mostly Clear, Breezy
- Wind Gusts Around 25 mph
- Low Temp: 0, Wind Chill: 14 below zero
Carbondale
- Partly Cloudy
- Low Temp: 7, Wind Chill: 2 below zero
Friday's Forecast
Bloomington-Normal
- Mostly Sunny
- High Temperature: 13
Decatur
- Mostly Sunny
- High Temperature: 16
Carbondale
- Mostly Sunny
- High Temperature: 24
Friday Night's Forecast
Bloomington-Normal
- Clear Skies
- Low Temperature: 10
Decatur
- Clear Skies
- Low Temperature: 13
Carbondale
- Mostly Clear
- Low Temperature: 16
The best women’s winter coats for extreme cold
Warmest women’s winter coat: Canada Goose
Canada Goose Trillium Down Parka: available at Backcountry
Canada Goose makes some of the warmest gear around, and this parka is one of the most well-insulated winter coats for women. It has a water-resistant outer shell that serves as a protective first line of defense against wind and weather. The jacket is insulated with white duck down that’s lightweight but incredibly insulating. The removable hood is trimmed with beautiful and super-soft coyote fur for added warmth. It also comes in five colors, including fire-engine red and several neutrals that are great for everyday wear.
Best cinched-waist winter coat for women: Parajumpers
Parajumpers Adelle Down Jacket: available at Backcountry
This fitted heavy-duty down parka has a cinched waist for an attractive profile. The jacket has long cuffed sleeves that keep high winds out, along with a 770-fill duck-down lining that provides great insulation against the cold. It’s also got some nice room for additional base layers under the jacket. The high collar zips closed to protect the sensitive skin on your face and neck, and the down-insulated hood cinches tight around your head for added warmth.
Best women’s winter coat for activities: Arc’teryx
Arc'teryx Alpha Parka: available at Backcountry
This fully-insulated down parka is great for freezing cold days on the ski slopes. It’s shorter than other heavy-duty winter coats for more leg mobility. A cinch cord around the waist provides a physical barrier to cold winds, and a spacious StormHood is large enough to fit over a ski helmet. This is also a great jacket for active days in the cold because the GORE-TEX material helps keep you dry, even if you start to sweat during a mogul run.
Most stylish women’s parka: Moose Knuckles
Moose Knuckles Berlin Parka: available at Backcountry
This heavy parka is where function meets fashion. It has a soft cotton-blend exterior that moves with you, rather than restricting movement. The all-black coat is filled with lofty down insulation for plenty of warmth without tons of added weight. The down-filled hood is also detachable and the jacket’s mid-thigh length provides cozy, cocoon-like warmth. The jacket has interior and exterior pockets, including two fleece-lined pockets for hand warming.
Best extra-long women’s winter coat: Canada Goose
Canada Goose Alliston Parka: available at Backcountry
This ultra-long winter coat provides warmth from your head to your ankles. It has a weather-resistant ripstop nylon exterior filled with 750-power duck down, which keeps you warm in temperatures as low as -13 Fahrenheit. The stretchy sleeve cuffs double as hand warmers when you wrap them around your thumbs. Plus, fleece-lined hand-warming pockets offer added warming power. Despite the coat’s length, it doesn’t constrict your walking strides, making this a great coat to wear for everything from holiday shopping to shoveling the driveway.
Best bang for your buck women’s cold weather coat: Columbia
Columbia Women's Peak to Park Insulated Jacket: available at Amazon
This budget-friendly insulated parka from Columbia is a great jacket for everyday wear this winter. It comes in six color options and has an attractive faux fur-lined hood that’s fully removable. The synthetic down insulation may not be quite as warm as the real duck down in some of the other more expensive options on this list, but if you’re not facing arctic temperatures, this stylish down jacket will do the trick on chilly days this winter. It’s also lighter and more sporty than the heavier jacket options.
Best waterproof insulated jacket for women: Helly-Hansen
Helly-Hansen Women's Aden Down Waterproof Parka Jacket: available at Amazon
If you’re facing both freezing temperatures and precipitation this winter, you’ll appreciate the added layer of protection that this waterproof parka provides. The plasticized exterior repels water, but the jacket remains breathable on the inside. The faux fur hood is fully removable for washing and styling and the front zipper moves up and down, which is great for added range of motion if you’re skiing, snowshoeing, or sledding.
Best bomber-style women’s cold weather parka: Canada Goose
Canada Goose Chilliwack Bomber: available at Amazon
If you prefer a shorter jacket that’s just as warm as longer options, this fashionable bomber-style coat is a great option. It has the high-quality construction and materials of any Canada Goose product without the length and weight of the other parkas on this list. The hood is adjustable and cozy with removable fur detailing. Tight wrist cuffs and a cinched waist keep windy gusts out.
Best three-in-one women’s winter jacket: Patagonia
Patagonia Tres Down 3-In-1 Parka: available at Backcountry
This versatile winter coat has three wearing options in one sleek and cozy jacket. Wear just the 700-count down interior layer for a light, breathable and active jacket perfect for skiing and other outdoor activities this winter. Or sport the waterproof outer shell as a lightweight and durable raincoat. Or, for full protection from the elements, zip the two together into a warm parka fit to take on winter’s worst. The jacket is made from recycled materials and has a fitted, flattering cut that looks great on everyone.
Lizzy Briskin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.
___
BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.