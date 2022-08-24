Watch now: Dry Wednesday in central Illinois, rain chance begins tonight

No rain today, but a few showers are possible late Wednesday night. The better chance of showers and storms is Thursday ahead of and along our next cold front. Full details in our latest forecast video.
