Watch now: Dry Tuesday, but rain likely for Wednesday with a small chance of severe storms

Mild and breezy in central and southern Illinois today, but rain will return tonight and looks likely for Wednesday. A few severe storms can't be ruled out. Get all the details in our latest forecast video.

Plus, a new episode of "Across the Sky" has been released! On this week’s podcast, the Lee Weather Team discusses the forecast for this summer, weather forecasting in the energy sector, and the growing field of digital meteorology.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.