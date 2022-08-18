Some fog in spots early, but it's still looking like a pleasant day overall. Showers will try and return for Friday. Find out if your Friday evening plans will be impacted in our latest forecast video.
Watch now: Dry Thursday, but rain chances coming back for Friday in central Illinois
Nice weather expected Monday. Beginning late tonight though, showers will start to push back into the area. See when and where rain is most likely across central Illinois in our updated forecast.
No widespread rain, but some showers will be around both today and tomorrow. Find out when the best chance of needing the umbrella is going to be in our latest forecast.
Nice weather today! How long will it stick around though? Find out when showers will try to make a comeback in our updated forecast.
Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degr…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Partly cloudy skies…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the…
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…