Watch now: Drivers and businesses waiting out blizzard in Bloomington

Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information on what's happened so far and what's still to come from the winter storm impacting all of Central and Southern Illinois.

BLOOMINGTON — It doesn't take 20 years behind the wheel of a big rig to know snow-covered roads were not safe to drive Tuesday night and Wednesday in McLean County. 

Tulsa, Oklahoma, truck driver Mark Smith hunkered down Tuesday night at the Pilot Truck stop on West Market Street in Bloomington.

Mark Smith at the Pilot Truck Stop in Bloomington, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.

"I was fatigued, so I pulled in and rested. It started snowing and I just got stuck in here, man," he told a reporter with The Pantagraph on Wednesday morning. 

Smith said he's only been driving semi-trucks for fourth months now, so this week was his first time driving in the snow — "and I'm not trying to do it today."

Smith said he's wanted to get into truck driving all of his life, and he's tired of back-breaking labor.

His destination? Green Bay, Wisconsin. His plan: wait out the storm.

Smith won't have to hunker down all by himself. He's got the loving company of his dog, Deeogee. It was the puppy's first day in the snow.

Truck driver Mark Smith of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and his dog named Deeogee, waited out the blizzard at the Pilot Truck Stop in Bloomington, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.

The truck stop was nearly filled Wednesday morning with other drivers in need of shelter. That included Wisler Lestage, who also parked a truck Tuesday night at the Pilot.

Wistler Lestage, at the Pilot Truck Stop in Bloomington, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.

"I woke up this morning into that mess man," he said. "I can't do anything, I can't go anywhere."

Lestage has been driving for about decades.  He said he's driven in snow before, but nothing as bad as on Wednesday.

He said he pulled in after maxing out his driving hours on his way from Florida. Lestage added he never drives in the north, and usually just runs his routes in the southern United States.

The driver was scheduled to go back out on the road Wednesday, but he admitted that won't be happening. He expected to leave after all the other drivers.

"I'm gonna be the last one out here," Lestage said.

While some kept from working because of the weather, others are going head-first in it with a snowblower, like John Rexroad, with Rexroad & Associates in Bloomington. said he's been clearing snow since 7 a.m. Wednesday.

He said he'd rather do without all the snow. With his business's driveway all done, he said it was time to take a break.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

