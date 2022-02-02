Watch now: Drivers and businesses waiting out blizzard in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — It doesn't take 20 years behind the wheel of a big rig to know snow-covered roads were not safe to drive Tuesday night and Wednesday in McLean County.
Tulsa, Oklahoma, truck driver Mark Smith hunkered down Tuesday night at the Pilot Truck stop on West Market Street in Bloomington.
"I was fatigued, so I pulled in and rested. It started snowing and I just got stuck in here, man," he told a reporter with The Pantagraph on Wednesday morning.
Smith said he's only been driving semi-trucks for fourth months now, so this week was his first time driving in the snow — "and I'm not trying to do it today."
Smith said he's wanted to get into truck driving all of his life, and he's tired of back-breaking labor.
His destination? Green Bay, Wisconsin. His plan: wait out the storm.
Smith won't have to hunker down all by himself. He's got the loving company of his dog, Deeogee. It was the puppy's first day in the snow.
The truck stop was nearly filled Wednesday morning with other drivers in need of shelter. That included Wisler Lestage, who also parked a truck Tuesday night at the Pilot.
"I woke up this morning into that mess man," he said. "I can't do anything, I can't go anywhere."
Lestage has been driving for about decades. He said he's driven in snow before, but nothing as bad as on Wednesday.
He said he pulled in after maxing out his driving hours on his way from Florida. Lestage added he never drives in the north, and usually just runs his routes in the southern United States.
The driver was scheduled to go back out on the road Wednesday, but he admitted that won't be happening. He expected to leave after all the other drivers.
"I'm gonna be the last one out here," Lestage said.
While some kept from working because of the weather, others are going head-first in it with a snowblower, like John Rexroad, with Rexroad & Associates in Bloomington. said he's been clearing snow since 7 a.m. Wednesday.
He said he'd rather do without all the snow. With his business's driveway all done, he said it was time to take a break.
❄️ From the archives: Major snowfall of years past
Deep Snow Blankets Mattoon
Region buried in over a foot of snow
Students Think Winter is Fun
After the Big Snow comes the Big Mess
Snowball Word Game
Rural Roads Blocked
Snowplows out in Northern Illinois
14-year-old shovels snow off roof
Near whiteout conditions
Snow Maroons Springfield
Pacific Refrigeration
St. Patty's Snow
Caught by Snow
Fun For Some
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison