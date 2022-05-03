Watch now: Cold front to cause rain and huge temperature difference across Illinois Tuesday

As a cold front sweeps across Illinois, temps will be falling for many. See how much temperatures will drop today and tonight and how long the rain will be sticking around in our latest forecast.

Plus, episode three of our new weather podcast, "Across the Sky," has been released! Listen as the meteorologists of the Lee Weather Team share their tornado stories from across the country and some valuable safety advice.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

