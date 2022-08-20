 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Chance of severe storms in central Illinois Saturday

Showers and storms will be common today and tonight and a few could produce damaging wind and hail. More rain in the forecast for Sunday. Get all the details on both days in our weather update.

While dodging showers and storms this weekend, listen to the latest episode of our “Across the Sky” podcast. This week, the Lee Weather Team interviews former hurricane hunter Warren Madden.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

In Part One, Warren describes what it’s like to fly into a hurricane, including his most harrowing mission.

In Part Two, Warren tells us about an amazing experience he had flying into a storm at night and what it takes to become a hurricane hunter.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

