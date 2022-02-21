Watch now: Central Illinois may get sun, snow, warm and cold in wild weather pattern

BLOOMINGTON — A series of dramatic temperature changes are expected throughout Illinois starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms and potential snow later in the week.

"We’re past the peak of winter at this point," said Lee Enterprises chief meteorologist Matt Holiner. "This is the wildest time of the year for Central and Southern Illinois where you could be dealing with all types of precipitation."

A whiplash of weather through the end of the week kicks off early Tuesday with a series of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to peak at about 63 degrees in Central Illinois by Tuesday afternoon.

Severe thunderstorms are a possibility for much of the region, producing damaging winds, small hail, and potential tornadoes, said Holiner. Rainfall totals could range from 1 to 1.5 inches before drying off Tuesday afternoon.

A cold front will soon follow as rainfall quiets down Tuesday afternoon, with temperatures quickly dropping to the low 30s.

A brief dry period will be before precipitation picks up — either as snow, rain or a wintry mix of the two.

“It’s really going to be a low pressure system that’s tracking toward the south that’s going to be the main trigger for the precipitation that we see Wednesday evening to Thursday night,” said Holiner. “However our temperatures end up after it clears is going to have a big impact on how those precipitation types are going to play out."

The roller coaster comes after the state was hit with heavy snow last week, cancelling about 500 flights in Chicago and creating a massive pileup involving 100 vehicles north of Bloomington. By the weekend, sunny skies brought people outdoors.

The new system is expected to cause wide temperature fluctuations across the state.

In the Quad Cities, meteorologist Brian Pierce of the National Weather Service said: "The system is too far out to determine how much snow we may get. Any slight deviation in the track of the storm could mean a lot in terms of how much or how little snow we get."

Forecasts remain uncertain as of Monday afternoon, but depending how temperatures fall, Central Illinois residents could be looking at between 2-5 inches of snowfall starting Wednesday evening.

Those in the Carbondale area could see between 1-2 inches of snow, or or freezing rain and sleet. Meteorologists expect to get a better handle on the forecast later in the week after the first round of severe weather, said Holiner.

"I want people to be in a spring mindset from here on out," said Holiner. "There are going to be more events like this with wild temperatures where it's going to warm up and then cool down. We might have some really beautiful weather followed by very chilly weather, and there could be a storm threat followed by snow.

"So, stay on your toes, things are probably going to be pretty wild over the course of the next month before we settle into our summer pattern.”

Thomas Geyer, of the Moline Dispatch and Rock Island Argus, contributed to this report.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

