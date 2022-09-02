 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Central Illinois Labor Day weekend forecast

Dry during the day Friday, but rain chances begin tonight and will stick around throughout Labor Day weekend. Find out when and where rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures in our latest forecast video.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Since late July, there’s been a wave of flash flooding events across the U.S. As the climate warms, flooding is becoming more common and more extreme. In this week’s episode of “Across the Sky,” the Lee Weather Team takes a deeper dive into why this is, what’s expected in the future, and what can be done to limit the impacts.

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

