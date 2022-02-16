Watch now: Central Illinois braces for another winter storm Thursday

BLOOMINGTON — After Wednesday's rainy, above-freezing weather, snow will make a fierce return Thursday to Central Illinois.

The National Weather Service office of Central Illinois said early Thursday morning that a winter storm made a slight shift to the south. Forecasters said at 4 a.m. Thursday that the heaviest snow is expected along a ling from Bloomington to Pittsfield and the highest chance of more than 0.10 inches of ice is marked between Interstates 72 and 70, ranging from Decatur to beyond Mattoon.

In the Twin Cities, there was a brief break in precipitation mid-Thursday morning. The snow is expected to hit Bloomington-Normal after 10 a.m. Thursday, with snowfall rates heavy at times. The temperature will drop to 18 degrees by 5 p.m. that day.

Max snow accumulation expected in Bloomington-Normal gained another inch, with 5 to 11 inches on the forecast. Only 0.01 inch of ice will build up in the Twin Cities, with just under a tenth of an inch coming to Decatur and 0.16 inches in Mattoon.

NWS said strong wind gusts will make travel more difficult and foster blizzard conditions with blowing and drifting snow. Bloomington and Decatur will see gusts of up to 38 mph during the day, and then 29 mph at night in Bloomington. Winds will die down to a bluster of 15-20 mph in Decatur Thursday night.

Mattoon will get slightly higher gusts of 40 mph during daylight Thursday, and nightly max wind speeds will be just 2 mph over Decatur. Winds will settle down in all three cities by 12 a.m. Friday.

Central Illinoisans may have woken up feeling groggy after heavy rain Wednesday night. NWS storm reports said 1.47 inches fell in De Witt, 1.2 inches in McLean, and 1.17 in Mattoon. At the Central Illinois Regional Airport weather station in Bloomington, 0.77 inches of rain was recorded from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

No crash reports were received as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday by the Bloomington and Normal police departments and the McLean County Sheriff's office.

