 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story breaking

Watch now: Bone-chilling cold through Saturday morning

  • 0

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Central Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner shows us how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for the rest of the weekend.

After extreme snow, now we have to deal with extreme cold across Central Illinois.

Thanks to a cold front and all the snow still on the ground, low temperatures will reach around zero degrees late Friday night. Factor in wind gusts 20 to 25 mph though and "feels-like" temperatures will be around minus 15.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 12 a.m. until 9 a.m. Saturday. If you're venturing out Friday night or Saturday morning, bundle up. Extra layers, hats, and gloves will be necessary to prevent hypothermia. Don't forget about the outdoor pets. Let them spend the night inside or make sure they have a warm shelter to get into.

Temperatures will be warmer for the rest of the weekend, but will stay below normal for early February. Breezy conditions will continue to make it feel colder than the thermometers indicate. No more snow in the forecast!

Saturday's Forecast

Bloomington-Normal

  • Mostly Sunny, Wind Gusts: 20 mph
  • High Temperature: 19, Wind Chill: 2

Decatur

  • Sunny Skies, Wind Gusts: 20 mph
  • High Temperature: 20, Wind Chill: 6

Mattoon

  • Mostly Sunny, Wind Gusts: 15 mph
  • High Temperature: 18, Wind Chill: 5

Saturday Night's Forecast

Bloomington-Normal

  • Mostly Clear, Wind Gusts: 20 mph
  • Low Temperature: 13, Wind Chill: -3

Decatur

  • Mostly Clear, Wind Gusts: 15 mph
  • Low Temperature: 15, Wind Chill: 1

Mattoon

  • Clear Skies, Wind Gusts: 15 mph
  • Low Temperature: 14, Wind Chill: -2

Sunday's Forecast

Bloomington-Normal

  • Partly Cloudy, Wind Gusts: 20 mph
  • High Temperature: 30, Wind Chill: 19

Decatur

  • Mostly Sunny, Wind Gusts: 20 mph
  • High Temperature: 33, Wind Chill: 23

Mattoon

  • Mostly Sunny, Wind Gusts: 20 mph
  • High Temperature: 32, Wind Chill: 22

5 simple but comforting recipes to enjoy in cold weather

This week's recipe roundup focuses on recipes that are perfect for cold weather or anytime you need a little comfort.

Seriously Simple: Paella is perfect for a family dinner on a cold day
Food and Cooking
AP

Seriously Simple: Paella is perfect for a family dinner on a cold day

  • Diane Rossen Worthington, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
  • 0

This paella is simple to make since it bakes in the oven and doesn’t require the traditional rotating of the pan on top of the stove for even heat.

Seriously Simple: When it’s cold outside, turn to this comforting, colorful dish
Food and Cooking
AP

Seriously Simple: When it’s cold outside, turn to this comforting, colorful dish

  • Diane Rossen Worthington, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
  • 0

Chock-full of red Swiss chard leaves, vibrant orange butternut squash nuggets and mahogany red bits of oil-marinated sun-dried tomatoes, this soup is soul-satisfying.

The Kitchn: Soup dupe! This zuppa Toscana recipe outdoes the popular Olive Garden menu item
Food and Cooking
AP

The Kitchn: Soup dupe! This zuppa Toscana recipe outdoes the popular Olive Garden menu item

  • Laura Rege, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
  • 0

If you crave Olive Garden’s zuppa Toscana, you need to make this recipe.

The Kitchn: Pizza night takes a surprising turn when it’s scooped, not sliced
Food and Cooking
AP

The Kitchn: Pizza night takes a surprising turn when it’s scooped, not sliced

  • Laura Rege, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
  • 0

This pizza and mac and cheese mash-up recipe is perfect for those times when you just can’t choose. 

Seriously Simple: This custard crisp is a cold weather favorite
Food and Cooking
AP

Seriously Simple: This custard crisp is a cold weather favorite

  • Diane Rossen Worthington, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
  • 0

Fruit crisps might have been one of the first desserts recorded. Still, they never seem to go out of style.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News