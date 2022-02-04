Watch now: Bone-chilling cold through Saturday morning

After extreme snow, now we have to deal with extreme cold across Central Illinois.

Thanks to a cold front and all the snow still on the ground, low temperatures will reach around zero degrees late Friday night. Factor in wind gusts 20 to 25 mph though and "feels-like" temperatures will be around minus 15.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 12 a.m. until 9 a.m. Saturday. If you're venturing out Friday night or Saturday morning, bundle up. Extra layers, hats, and gloves will be necessary to prevent hypothermia. Don't forget about the outdoor pets. Let them spend the night inside or make sure they have a warm shelter to get into.

Temperatures will be warmer for the rest of the weekend, but will stay below normal for early February. Breezy conditions will continue to make it feel colder than the thermometers indicate. No more snow in the forecast!

Saturday's Forecast

Bloomington-Normal

Mostly Sunny, Wind Gusts: 20 mph

High Temperature: 19, Wind Chill: 2

Decatur

Sunny Skies, Wind Gusts: 20 mph

High Temperature: 20, Wind Chill: 6

Mattoon

Mostly Sunny, Wind Gusts: 15 mph

High Temperature: 18, Wind Chill: 5

Saturday Night's Forecast

Bloomington-Normal

Mostly Clear, Wind Gusts: 20 mph

Low Temperature: 13, Wind Chill: -3

Decatur

Mostly Clear, Wind Gusts: 15 mph

Low Temperature: 15, Wind Chill: 1

Mattoon

Clear Skies, Wind Gusts: 15 mph

Low Temperature: 14, Wind Chill: -2

Sunday's Forecast

Bloomington-Normal

Partly Cloudy, Wind Gusts: 20 mph

High Temperature: 30, Wind Chill: 19

Decatur

Mostly Sunny, Wind Gusts: 20 mph

High Temperature: 33, Wind Chill: 23

Mattoon

Mostly Sunny, Wind Gusts: 20 mph

High Temperature: 32, Wind Chill: 22

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.