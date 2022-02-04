Watch now: Bone-chilling cold through Saturday morning

After extreme snow, now we have to deal with extreme cold across Central Illinois.
Thanks to a cold front and all the snow still on the ground, low temperatures will reach around zero degrees late Friday night. Factor in wind gusts 20 to 25 mph though and "feels-like" temperatures will be around minus 15.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 12 a.m. until 9 a.m. Saturday. If you're venturing out Friday night or Saturday morning, bundle up. Extra layers, hats, and gloves will be necessary to prevent hypothermia. Don't forget about the outdoor pets. Let them spend the night inside or make sure they have a warm shelter to get into.
Temperatures will be warmer for the rest of the weekend, but will stay below normal for early February. Breezy conditions will continue to make it feel colder than the thermometers indicate. No more snow in the forecast!
Saturday's Forecast
Bloomington-Normal
- Mostly Sunny, Wind Gusts: 20 mph
- High Temperature: 19, Wind Chill: 2
Decatur
- Sunny Skies, Wind Gusts: 20 mph
- High Temperature: 20, Wind Chill: 6
Mattoon
- Mostly Sunny, Wind Gusts: 15 mph
- High Temperature: 18, Wind Chill: 5
Saturday Night's Forecast
Bloomington-Normal
- Mostly Clear, Wind Gusts: 20 mph
- Low Temperature: 13, Wind Chill: -3
Decatur
- Mostly Clear, Wind Gusts: 15 mph
- Low Temperature: 15, Wind Chill: 1
Mattoon
- Clear Skies, Wind Gusts: 15 mph
- Low Temperature: 14, Wind Chill: -2
Sunday's Forecast
Bloomington-Normal
- Partly Cloudy, Wind Gusts: 20 mph
- High Temperature: 30, Wind Chill: 19
Decatur
- Mostly Sunny, Wind Gusts: 20 mph
- High Temperature: 33, Wind Chill: 23
Mattoon
- Mostly Sunny, Wind Gusts: 20 mph
- High Temperature: 32, Wind Chill: 22
Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.