Watch now: Bloomington-Normal residents urged to stay home as crews work to clear roads

BLOOMINGTON — Road conditions have improved since about a foot of snow was dumped Wednesday in the Twin Cities, but officials are still warning people to stay home.

A statement released around noon Thursday from the City of Bloomington said although most main routes are plowed and generally passable, several tough spots remain due to winds and snow drifting.

Areas of concern include Six Points Road, Fox Creek Road, Hamilton Road, Ireland Grove Road and Fort Jesse Road. The city said these roads have needed extra efforts to keep open.

Kevin Kothe, Bloomington public works director, told The Pantagraph that most main roads are passable, but there are still spots that are snow-packed and icy. He added they didn't use much salt Wednesday, but started using more Thursday.

He said crews have been able to get to some residential areas, but not very many as of Thursday morning. Kothe said they'd get to more that afternoon.

He described Thursday's road conditions as not ideal for driving, adding they're still seeing cars get stuck, and that hampers their progress.

"We either have to help them get out or go around them and that can be a problem," he said, noting their plow trucks are big and can be a challenge to maneuver in some places.

He explained how the plows work in tandem to clear large intersections with multiple lanes. But as they make their passes, residual mounds pile up to the sides, and that's where vehicles have gotten stuck.

"If people can, stay home. Travel is still hazardous," Kothe said. "Even though main roads are passable, don't go out if you don't have to.

"If you go out and get stuck, now you're in the way of progress and getting roads fully opened up."

The city noted it was another long work night for street laborers, and Kothe said he had to give his workers a ton of credit for their huge effort running snow operations.

"They're the real stars," he said. "Without their efforts, things wouldn't be as good as they are now."

Ryan Otto, public works director for the Town of Normal, said all main routes were opened Thursday morning, along with all residential areas.

"We've made initial passes through residential streets, and we'll continue to hit those streets over the next 12 to 24 hours to clean up drifting," he said around noon Thursday.

While the streets are open, he said, they're still covered with snow. Thus, he echoed calls to stay home.

Otto said they're still seeing snow drifts on Raab Road, wet of Main Street by Heartland Community College, and Northtown Road by the Ironwood subdivision.

Otto also shared his appreciation for crews from the Public Works, Water and Parks departments working together around the clock to keep streets open.

"They've worked very hard," he said.

Cathy Beck, acting director of the McLean County Emergency Management Agency, continued to call for people to stay home.

"Pretty much all of the rural roads are blown over and drifted with snow, so they need to be plowed again," she said Thursday.

Heyworth was impassable everywhere Thursday morning, Beck said, adding roads running all directions were blowing over as the winds change.

Beck said tow trucks are "busy, busy" and they may not be able to respond for a long time if you get stuck.

Police help 270+ drivers in three counties

First responders in the Twin Cities also had their hands full on Wednesday. Brad Park, community services officer for the Normal Police Department, said they responded to 30 motorist assists, as well as one reported crash with injuries. He said one person was checked out by Normal Fire Department paramedics, but did not require transport to a hospital.

A complete count of property-damage crashes occurring in Normal was not available.

Park advised drivers to proceed cautiously, and warned that a plowed road may still be slippery from ice.

He said they were seeing fewer cars get stuck Thursday, but they're still having trouble stopping in slushy road conditions.

Park thanked people who stayed home and made it easier for public works crews and emergency services to do their jobs.

Officer John Fermon, public information officer for the Bloomington Police Department, said officers had responded to more than 73 vehicle assists and five crashes since Wednesday.

Illinois State Police Trooper Jayme Bufford told The Pantagraph that District 6 troopers were called to 27 crashes in McLean, Livingston and DeWitt counties from Wednesday through 9 a.m. Thursday. They also assisted 141 drivers through noon Thursday.

All collisions handled by state police either had no injuries, or minor ones.

Bufford urged drivers to be extremely cautious when on the roads, and to only travel if absolutely necessary. She added people should be mindful of snow plows, tow trucks and emergency response vehicles working in hazardous conditions, and to slow down and pull over for them.

Cold, dry weekend ahead

Matt Holiner, chief meteorologist for Lee Enterprises, said the worst of the snowfall is over for Central Illinois, but up to another inch of snow could add to the accumulation before it completely ends Thursday night. That will top on to a tally of 12 inches recorded in Bloomington.

Holiner said the daily snowfall record for Feb. 2 was broken where nearby records are kept, which includes Springfield, Peoria and Lincoln. It's unclear whether additional records were broken, because the snowfall event had not formally ended by Thursday afternoon.

He said heavier snow on Thursday would concentrate on Southern Illinois, with light or moderate amounts persisting in Central Illinois. The snow will gradually end from northern to southern parts parts of Central Illinois. Gusts of 20-35 mph will stick around Thursday evening, but the last of the flurries will stop falling by 8 p.m. in Bloomington.

Weekend conditions will be cold and dry, according to his forecast. North central Illinois' high will be about 15 degrees Friday, later warming up to 20 degrees Saturday and then 30 degrees Sunday. Friday night's air will drop to a shivering minus 5 degrees, and Saturday's low will steep to 10 degrees.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

