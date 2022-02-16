Watch now: 4 to 9 inches of snow headed for Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — Another round of heavy snow is headed to the Twin Cities.

Wednesday's dynamic weather conditions crested to a spring-like high of 54 degrees with isolated showers and winds gusting to 43 mph. Arriving Thursday morning is a hodgepodge of rain, sleet, snow and freezing rain.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning starting early Thursday morning through 6 p.m. that evening.

Between noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, that all turns to snow with a chance of freezing rain mixed in. After 1 p.m., purely snow with fall, possibly heavy at times, accumulating between 4 and 9 inches by the end of the day, said the NWS. Highs and lows for the day will tread a degree or two above freezing.

As much as 0.15 inches of icy rain could hit Bloomington and Decatur, and 0.10 in Mattoon, where the snowfall will be delayed until the middle of Thursday afternoon.

An inch of sleet will add to the freezing rain totals in Decatur, or 0.75 inches in Bloomington.

In a Wednesday report, Lee Enterprises Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner said "winter will come roaring back with a vengeance."

Holiner said the amount of ice falling won't be "crippling," but it could spawn slick spots on secondary roads, bridges and overpasses. Cars, fauna and other items may also get a light, frozen coating.

Road visibility will be limited Thursday by gusts of 30 to 40 mph

We'll be back to winter as usual come Friday, with sunny skies and the return of a freezing high of 30 degrees. Saturday will also be sunny, but slightly colder.

The Town of Normal is activating its snow parking ban as of 8 p.m. Wednesday. Cars may not be parked on any streets in the town, or else they will be ticketed.

Residents without off-street parking can park their cars for free at town parks such as Anderson, Fairview, Underwood and more.

The City of Bloomington will also start a snow route parking ban on 8 a.m. Thursday until 3 p.m. Friday.

The city will have parking garages open and free to the public; parking lots at city parks will be open as well. These lots will be available when then parking ban starts until the ban ends.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

