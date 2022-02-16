Watch now: 4-9 inches of snow headed for Bloomington-Normal

Wednesday's dynamic weather conditions crested to a spring-like high of 54 degrees with isolated showers and winds gusting to 43 mph. Arriving Thursday morning is a hodgepodge of rain, sleet, snow and freezing rain.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning starting early Thursday morning through 6 p.m. that evening.

Between noon and 1 p.m. Thursday, that all turns to snow with a chance of freezing rain mixed in. After 1 p.m., purely snow with fall, possibly heavy at times, accumulating between 4 and 9 inches by the end of the day, said the NWS. Highs will tread a degree or two above freezing.

As much as 0.15 inches of icy rain could hit Bloomington and Decatur, and 0.10 in Mattoon, where the snowfall will be delayed until the middle of Thursday afternoon.

An inch of sleet will add to the freezing rain totals in Decatur, or 0.75 inches in Bloomington.

Holiner said the amount of ice falling won't be "crippling," but it could spawn slick spots on secondary roads, bridges and overpasses. Cars, fauna and other items may also get a light, frozen coating. Road visibility will be limited Thursday by gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

Cathy Beck, acting director of the McLean County Emergency Management Agency, said the sleet and freezing rain will cause road hazards, but there won't be enough to cause power problems.

"It's going to be worse in the county's rural areas because of the blowing snow," she said.

She advised people to stay home unless they absolutely have to go out.

"Stay in, protect yourselves, protect first responders," said Beck.

If you do choose to go out, she said you should have a full tank of gas, blankets, food, water, a fully charged cellphone and a charger, plus a shovel and kitty litter or sand to help get your vehicle unstuck.

Beck said if you do get stuck, you may have to sit and wait for some time for help.

Come Friday, sunny skies will return with a high of 30 degrees. Saturday will also be sunny, but slightly colder during the day.

The Town of Normal has activated its snow parking ban as of 8 p.m. Wednesday. Cars may not be parked on any streets in the town, or else they will be ticketed.

Residents without off-street parking can park their cars for free at town parks such as Anderson, Fairview, Underwood and more.

The City of Bloomington will also start a snow route parking ban at 8 a.m. Thursday until 3 p.m. Friday.

The city will have parking garages open and free to the public; parking lots at city parks will be open as well. These lots will be available when the parking ban starts until the ban ends.

Kevin Kothe, city of Bloomington public works director, told The Pantagraph Wednesday that it was absolutely a busy day for his crews. He said they've been preparing the trucks with plows and salt.

"Each snowstorm is a little bit different," Kothe posted. He noted that earlier this month, Winter Storm Landon lasted several days and made it more difficult to stay staffed.

"We were operating plows and equipment continuously, 24/7, for three days in a row," he said, adding drivers can only be on the road for so long.

He said city residents can help by parking off of the street.

Kothe said the crews running snow operations deserve credit for their hard work.

"They're out there working hard every day for our citizens, so we appreciate what they do."

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.