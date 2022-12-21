 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Updated list of weather-related closures in Central Illinois

The following weather-related closures have been announced. Send closures blmnews@pantagraph.com.

Schools

  • Illinois State University is closed Thursday. Only weather-essential personnel should go to campus that day. All other employees, including those working remotely, are not required to work if their shifts start after 6 a.m. Thursday.
  • Heartland Community College will be closed Thursday and Friday. Campus facilities at all locations will be closed and employees are not to report to work unless contacted by their supervisor.
  • ISU Laboratory Schools — Thomas Metcalf School and University High School — will be closed Thursday.
  • Bloomington District 87 schools will have a remote learning day on Thursday.
  • Lexington Community School District is asking student-athletes to check TeamReach for updates on activities over the next few days and has cancelled all practices on Friday. 

Events

  • The Central Illinois Housing Network for Veterans' "Veterans Home for the Holidays" event planned for Thursday has been rescheduled to 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Casper Brewing Co., 3807 Ballybunion, Bloomington.
