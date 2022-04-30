Update: Severe thunderstorm warning continues for Bloomington-Normal

6:20 p.m. Update: Storms are peaking over the Bloomington-Normal area now. In addition to very heavy rain and lightning, a wind gust of 67 mph was reported by the McLean County Emergency Manager. The severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 6:45 p.m. Continue to remain indoors until these storms clears us.

5:55 p.m. Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 6:45 p.m. Saturday. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, up to quarter size hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected. Remain indoors until this storm passes.

This story will be updated with additional information.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

