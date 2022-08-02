Update: Severe thunderstorm warning cancelled for McLean County, isolated flooding still possible

9:25 a.m. Update: The strong thunderstorm that scraped McLean County has moved off to the south and the severe thunderstorm warning has been cancelled for Bloomington-Normal and all of McLean County. Light to moderate rain continues across much of the area.

Where the strongest part of the storm was located, a Flash Flood Warning is in effect for southwestern McLean County until 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Use caution if driving in and around the Mount Hope and Allin areas as flooded roads are possible.

Off and on showers and storms will continue through the early afternoon Tuesday. While the chance for damaging wind and hail is low, the threat for flooding is medium, as heavy rain and lightning are still expected in spots.

8:45 a.m. Update: Rain picking up across the Bloomington-Normal area now. The strongest part of the storm is moving across southwestern McLean County. Here, wind gusts up to 60 mph are still possible. The warning will likely be adjusted some at 9:00 a.m.

8:25 a.m. Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Bloomington-Normal until 9:00 a.m. Tuesday. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph and up to dime size hail are expected. Remain indoors until this storm passes.