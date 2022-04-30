Update: No damage caused by tornado in eastern McLean County, severe weather threat ends

7:45 p.m. Update: Isolated showers and storms continue across eastern McLean County, but all warnings have been cancelled. While multiple trained spotters observed a tornado in eastern McLean County, it stayed over open fields and did not cause any damage before it lifted. Pea and dime size hail was reported between Bloomington and Downs.

The severe weather threat has come to an end for the Bloomington-Normal area. Isolated showers and weak storms are still possible for the next few hours before we completely dry out.

6:50 p.m. Update: The worst of the rain is exiting Bloomington-Normal and shifting to the eastern half of McLean County. The severe thunderstorm warning has been cancelled and replaced with a tornado warning that includes Dawson and Anchor until 7:15 p.m. A trained spotter confirmed a tornado was on the ground near Colfax. If you're under this warning, seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of your home or building immediately.

6:20 p.m. Update: Storms are peaking over the Bloomington-Normal area now. In addition to very heavy rain and lightning, a wind gust of 67 mph was reported by the McLean County Emergency Manager. Quarter and half dollar size hail was reported in Atlanta, IL. The severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 6:45 p.m. Continue to remain indoors until these storms clears us.

5:55 p.m. Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 6:45 p.m. Saturday. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, up to quarter size hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected. Remain indoors until this storm passes.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

