Update: Flash flood warning in effect for Bloomington-Normal, heavy rain continues in spots

10:45 p.m. Update: Storms continue to slowly move to the south and east. Only light rain coming down in Bloomington-Normal now, but heavy rain continues across southeastern McLean County. Most in and around Bloomington-Normal have seen 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain. Close to 3 inches has fallen on the west side of Normal. Fortunately, rain totals won't go up too much more now.

With isolated reports of flooded roads, particularly in Normal, continue to use caution if driving. Do not attempt to drive through any flooded roads. If you encounter one, turn around and find an alternate route.

10:10 p.m. Update: A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Bloomington-Normal and most of McLean County until 1:00 a.m Sunday. 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen and heavy rain continues. An additional 1 to 2 inches may fall. Reports of flooded roads in Normal are beginning to come in.

Try to avoid travel for the next few hours. If you must venture out, use caution while driving. If you encounter a flooded road, turn around, don't drown.

This story will be updated with additional information.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.