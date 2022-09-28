 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Unseasonably cool temperatures continue across central Illinois

Wednesday Forecast

After a cold start with frost in spots, temperatures will rebound in the afternoon Wednesday, but will be cooler than normal for Sept. 28 in central Illinois. Instead of high temperatures in the mid 70s, we'll only reach the low to mid 60s in the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies in the morning will become sunny in the afternoon. Just a light breeze today with wind gusts around 15 mph.

Wednesday Night Forecast

With clear skies and little wind, Wednesday night will be another cold one, though not quite as cold as Tuesday night. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. This is still well below where we should be in late September when we typically see lows in the lower 50s. 

Thursday Forecast

After another cold start, Thursday afternoon will be warmer than today, but still below normal for this time of year. High temperatures will mainly be in the upper 60s. Sunny skies throughout the day and not much wind, just 10 mph.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Our dry streak looks to last for quite some time. It now appears we'll stay dry through the weekend in central Illinois. Our next chance of rain is not until Monday night and right now only a few showers are expected.

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

