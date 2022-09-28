Unseasonably cool temperatures continue across central Illinois

After a cold start with frost in spots, temperatures will rebound in the afternoon Wednesday, but will be cooler than normal for Sept. 28 in central Illinois. Instead of high temperatures in the mid 70s, we'll only reach the low to mid 60s in the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies in the morning will become sunny in the afternoon. Just a light breeze today with wind gusts around 15 mph.

With clear skies and little wind, Wednesday night will be another cold one, though not quite as cold as Tuesday night. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. This is still well below where we should be in late September when we typically see lows in the lower 50s.

After another cold start, Thursday afternoon will be warmer than today, but still below normal for this time of year. High temperatures will mainly be in the upper 60s. Sunny skies throughout the day and not much wind, just 10 mph.

Our dry streak looks to last for quite some time. It now appears we'll stay dry through the weekend in central Illinois. Our next chance of rain is not until Monday night and right now only a few showers are expected.